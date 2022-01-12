According to Liz Truss, Russia’s tensions over Ukraine pose a threat to Europe’s peace and security.

According to Liz Truss, tensions between Russia and Ukraine pose a threat to Europe’s peace and security.

‘Another military incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake,’ Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned.

On Wednesday, talks between Nato and Russia came to a halt with little progress made, while Vladimir Putin continues to amass thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border.

Mr Putin has demanded that Nato withdraw its troops and military equipment from countries bordering Russia, including Ukraine as well as Nato allies like Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and that the 30-nation military alliance agree not to admit any more members in eastern Europe.

At a meeting of the Nato-Russia Council in Brussels on Wednesday, his demands were rejected, but Russia’s delegation did not walk out of the talks and remained open to future discussions.

“The UK and our Allies made clear to Russia that its military build-up on the Ukrainian border and in illegally annexed Crimea is unacceptable,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement following the crunch talks.

Russia’s aggression and destabilizing activities are condemned by us.

“Another military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic blunder, with severe economic consequences for Russia, including coordinated sanctions.”

On both sides, the quagmire of a long-running conflict would cost lives and harm communities.

As we have seen previously, this is the reality of armed conflict.”

“We are united in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are pushing back against the Kremlin’s threatening behavior,” she added.

“What happens next will have a huge impact on Europe’s peace and security.”

Russia must de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue as the only way forward.”

Some of Putin’s demands for security are “simply non-starters,” according to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

“We will not close the door on Nato’s open-door policy,” she said after nearly four hours of talks with reporters.

“We will not agree that Nato cannot expand further.”

The meeting was chaired by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said both Nato and Russian envoys “expressed the need to resume dialogue and to explore a schedule of future meetings.”

“On the issue of Ukraine’s potential Nato membership, there are significant differences between Nato allies and Russia,” Stoltenberg told reporters after the meeting.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

