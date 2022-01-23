According to media reports, a French military base in Mali was attacked.

According to French media, rickets have struck the Gao military base.

According to reports, a rocket attack was launched against a French military base in Mali early Sunday.

According to France 24, rockets were fired at the Gao military base in northern Mali.

According to the Italian Ministry of Defense, none of the 20 Italian soldiers stationed at the base were injured.

The situation is being closely monitored by Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini, according to the report.

Gao, Mali’s main military base, is also known as the epicenter of France’s Operation Barkhane, which it has been conducting in the region since 2013.