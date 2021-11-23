According to Mercy Muroki, Britain’s lax immigration policy and smorgasbord of benefits will never deter boats from crossing the English Channel.

BRITAIN’S migration crisis across the Channel is speeding up at a rate that many would dismiss as right-wing doom-mongering just a year ago.

Around 25,000 migrants have made the journey this year, far exceeding the 8,500 who made it last year.

However, even as the numbers change rapidly, the journey remains as dangerous as ever.

Along with dodging 600 daily vessels in the world’s busiest shipping lane, dinghy passengers who get into trouble risk drowning or succumbing to hypothermia.

So, why are so many people risking their lives to travel from a continent that contains some of the safest, most democratic countries on the planet? Britain is still the softest of soft touches when it comes to migration.

If you come here, you’re likely to be able to stay.

As we reported last week, only FIVE people have been returned to the EU after illegally crossing the Channel this year.

And once you’re here, you’ll have access to a plethora of state-funded benefits, including housing, money, and healthcare.

But that isn’t the only reason why the United Kingdom is so appealing.

Part of the blame can be laid at the feet of the EU’s own migrant policy.

If I needed to flee, I’d head to the United Kingdom.

Because I believe those migrants are desperate to get to Britain for the same reasons my family did 20 years ago when they came from Kenya.

We didn’t pick “Britain” from a hat full of rolled-up European country names.

The decision to travel 4,500 miles to this country, and only this country, was made for one reason: Britain is better than mainland Europe for migrants looking to maximize their opportunities.

It’s the inconvenient truth that Europhiles prefer to ignore, and the reason why Britain remains the last resort for those seeking asylum.

Don’t believe the EU evangelists who tell you that the bloc is a symbol of tolerance, peace, and unity.

From west to east, many EU countries are still plagued by levels of state-sanctioned xenophobia that would make Britain First blush.

And while the Union may win a few battles against this, it is a war that the Union is doomed to lose.

Many of its leaders are hell-bent on enacting anti-migrant policies with the support of large swaths of their populations, and they won’t let the EU stand in their way.

Last week, the European Union’s top court ruled that Hungary’s 2018 law, which effectively made supporting an asylum seeker a criminal offense, was in violation of EU law.

But make no mistake: Viktor Orban, Hungary’s self-described “anti-immigration” Prime Minister, is ecstatic…

