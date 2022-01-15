According to MPs, Prince Andrew’s shady £15 million sale of the royal house to the son-in-law of a Kazakh despot should be investigated as ‘dirty money.’

MPs have called for an investigation into the sale of Prince Andrew’s home and his ties to Kazakhstan’s ruling elite.

The Duke of York is already in hot water, facing a rape lawsuit for allegedly abusing a 17-year-old girl, and his military titles and royal patronages have been taken away from him.

As the ruling regime cracks down on protesters with the help of Vladimir Putin, senior MPs have demanded an investigation into his financial ties to the former Soviet state.

In 2007, the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson sold Sunninghill Park, their former six-bedroom love nest, to billionaire oligarch Timur Kulibayev, son-in-law of former Kazakh dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, for £15 million.

Andrew is known to have been friends with Nazarbayev and has even gone goose hunting with him.

The extravagant property was purchased for £3 million more than the asking price, which raised many eyebrows.

MPs have expressed concern that the sale could be an example of “dirty” Kazakh money making its way into the UK while Andrew was serving as a trade envoy for the UK.

There has never been any evidence of wrongdoing in the sale, and the Palace has previously stated that there were “no side deals” and that the sale was a “straight commercial transaction.”

The house was mocked from the start, with some comparing it to a giant Tesco supermarket because of its supposed similarities to the garish Texas ranch Southfork in the 1980s TV show Dallas.

The house was built as a home for Prince Andrew and his then-wife Fergie, but after the couple divorced in 1996, it sat empty for the next ten years.

The sale of Sunninghill to Kulibayev was allegedly made possible by their mutual friend, billionaire socialite Goga Ashkenazi, who also happens to be Timur’s mother.

From the moment they met at a 2001 New Year’s Eve party in Phuket, Thailand, the glamorous English-educated Kazakh socialite and businesswoman reportedly enchanted the embattled Duke.

Andrew was said to be “besotted” with Goga when she was 20 years old, but she has always maintained that they were just friends.

In recent years, Goga has been one of Andrew’s most steadfast allies, insisting that the Sunninghill sale was legal.

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge told Infosurhoy that the NCA should investigate all UK property purchased by Kazakhstan’s ruling elite, which is thought to be worth more than half a billion pounds.

“Dirty money has infected our entire politics over the last few years,” she said.

“Kleptocrats try to woo too many people in the public sphere for help in this…

