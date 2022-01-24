According to new allegations, UK Prime Minister Theresa May had a birthday celebration while the country was under lockdown in 2020.

According to new allegations, UK Prime Minister Theresa May had a birthday party while the country was under lockdown in 2020.

With new allegations of a lockdown breach, Boris Johnson is expected to face even more scrutiny.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, was dealt another setback Monday evening when new allegations surfaced that he had a second party during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He allegedly attended a birthday party at his home on the afternoon of June 19, 2020, despite strict rules prohibiting social indoor gatherings, according to ITV.

According to new allegations, Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, assisted in the planning of a surprise birthday party for Johnson.

According to reports, the prime minister’s family and friends were hosted upstairs in the prime minister’s residence, but Downing Street said Johnson only hosted a small number of family members outside.

The new allegations are likely to put even more pressure on Johnson, who is already facing calls for his resignation from members of his own party, opposition parties, and the general public.

In June 2020, the government’s coronavirus restrictions made any social gatherings illegal.

According to ITV news, Martin Reynolds, who invited more than 100 employees to a party on May 20, 2020, was also present at the birthday celebration.

Johnson had said in a coronavirus briefing about a week before the alleged party, “I urge everyone to continue to show restraint and respect the rules which are designed to keep us all safe.”

“We are only able to gradually move out of this lockdown because of the restraint that everyone, you all, have shown so far,” he said on June 10.

“It is categorically not intended for people who do not qualify to begin meeting in other people’s homes – that is still illegal.”

Sue Gray, a senior civil servant, will complete her investigation into allegations made by all other parties in the previous weeks this week.

Johnson has apologized several times for not adhering to his government’s rules during the lockdowns.