According to new plans submitted to council, Lancefield Quay will be transformed into a waterside village with 730 homes.

New plans have been submitted to the council to turn Lancefield Quay into a waterside village with 730 homes.

On a site that has been vacant since 2007, a “thriving” urban village with public squares and hundreds of build-to-rent homes will emerge along the Clyde.

If new plans are approved, Lancefield Quay will be transformed into a waterfront village with hundreds of new homes.

Moda Living, Osborne and Co, and MRP have joined forces to submit a £205 million application for 730 sustainable build-to-rent homes in Holland Park by the Clyde, a new urban village on the Clyde.

The four-acre site, which has been vacant since 2007, will feature public squares and “high-quality” homes with river views.

The project will redevelop a site that has been vacant since 2007, assisting in the regeneration of the city quarter by connecting it to the Scottish Entertainment Campus and Media Quarter, as well as the cosmopolitan Finnieston neighborhood, which has undergone its own transformation in recent years.

It comes after a public consultation in February, during which residents were given the opportunity to view and comment on the residential-led proposals.

People expressed their support for the new homes and the area’s regeneration in response to the consultation.

“Glasgow has all the fundamentals we look for; it’s a well-connected, forward-looking city with a strong local economy and is focused on growth, which is why we’re committed as a long-term city partner,” Oscar Brooks, Director at Moda Living, said.

Our Holland Park 425 home development is nearing completion, demonstrating our commitment to the community.

We’re excited to be able to develop our vision for the Lancefield Quay site and to be collaborating with Osborne(plus)Co and MRP to bring a long-vacant site to life.

“This is part of our larger strategy and integrated structure to enable us to deliver and operate thousands of high-quality homes per year across the UK. We’re delivering different types of homes at different price points for different lifestyle requirements, all underpinned by Moda brand foundations of unparalleled customer service, member health and wellbeing, and market-leading digital infrastructure.”

“We are excited about the impact that this development can have on the regeneration of an historic and important building,” said Stephen Surphlis, Managing Director of MRP.

