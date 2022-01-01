According to new research, electric cars are less environmentally friendly to manufacture than gasoline cars, but they make up for it in less than a year.

New research shows that while electric cars are less environmentally friendly than gasoline cars, they make up for it in less than a year.

Although the production of an electric vehicle is more carbon intensive, the reduction in emissions when driving quickly compensates.

Electric vehicles are more carbon intensive to produce than gasoline cars, but new research shows that drivers in the UK can offset the extra carbon cost with just 7,000 miles of driving.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), a Berlin-based independent research organization, an average medium-sized petrol car, about the size of a VW Golf, emits around 7.2 tonnes of CO2.

A similar-sized electric car, on the other hand, emits around 9.2 tonnes of CO2.

The battery, which is carbon intensive to manufacture, is largely responsible for the extra pollution associated with an EV.

However, according to ICCT’s analysis, this ‘carbon debt’ can be repaid after 7,061 miles of driving an electric vehicle in the UK.

Electric cars, on the other hand, run on grid electricity and thus produce far fewer emissions while on the road.

According to the ICCT, a battery electric car running on UK grid electricity emits 35g of CO2 per km, compared to 211g for an average petrol car.

According to the RAC, the average new car in England is driven for around 10,400 miles in its first three years on the road. Based on this mileage, a new electric car ‘breaks even’ in less than a year with a petrol car.

The UK figures were calculated at my request by Dr. Georg Bieker, an ICCT researcher.

He looked at the carbon footprint of electric vehicle production and use around the world separately.

He claims that UK EV drivers will ‘break even’ on their car’s carbon cost faster than drivers in other parts of the world, including the EU, because the UK electricity grid uses more renewable energy.

Renewables such as wind and solar generated 43% of grid electricity in 2020, the most recent year for which data is available.

“Because the UK’s grid is cleaner than the European average, the benefits [of driving an electric car]are even greater,” he told me.

