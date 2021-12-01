According to new research, Glasgow gives house hunters the best value for their money.

The average UK yearly salary of £30,446 would buy you 183 square feet of property in Glasgow – the size of the average UK lounge or living room, and four times larger than what you could get in London for the same amount.

Eachnight.com used new ONS and Zoopla data to find the average price of a square foot of property in 30 of the UK’s most populated cities, and then used that information to calculate how much space a £30,446 annual wage could buy in each city.

Sunderland came in second place on the list of cities where the average wage could buy the most space.

In Sunderland, £30,446 would buy 181 square feet, which is far more than the average size of a master bedroom with enough space for a double bed (144 square feet).

Bradford and Stoke-On-Trent were also two of the cities where your money would stretch the furthest.

The average size of a master bedroom in Bradford is 178 square feet, while in Stoke-On-Trent it’s 166 square feet.

London, on the other hand, was the city where your money got you the least amount of space.

The average UK annual wage of £30,446 would buy you 41 square feet of property in London, which is less than half the size of a parking space (124 sq. ft.).

Following London, Cambridge and Brighton were the cities in which the average yearly wage in the UK would buy the least amount of space.

The average salary in Cambridge gets you 66 square feet of space, which is just over half the size of a parking spot.

The national annual wage in the United Kingdom would buy you 65 square feet in Brighton, which is slightly larger than a small bathroom.

