According to Nicola Sturgeon, there will be no Christmas Day curfew in Scotland, but more restrictions may be imposed in the future.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement at Holyrood, which could include tougher measures to prevent the variant from spreading after Christmas.

New Covid restrictions could be announced for Scotland on Tuesday, amid warnings that the wave of Omicron infections sweeping the country could last months.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon will make a statement at Holyrood, which could include even tougher measures to prevent the spread of the variant after Christmas.

The First Minister said Monday evening that her Cabinet would consider whether any “additional or broader steps” were required, with any changes possibly taking effect next week.

She did say, however, that people should not cancel or change their Christmas plans, and that she would not impose size limits on Christmas Day gatherings.

She advised people to keep their celebrations “as small as your family circumstances allow” and to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Omicron has taken hold north of the border, according to data released on Monday, with the new variant accounting for 59.9% of Scotland’s daily Covid cases.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 6,734 cases have been reported, with the test positivity rate – the percentage of Covid-positive tests – reaching 15.2%, the highest level since 3 January.

ScotRail was forced to cancel 118 trains yesterday, primarily due to staff illness, in the latest sign that the high number of cases is beginning to impact public services.

As a result of being identified as a close contact, the rail operator reported a significant increase in the number of its employees who either tested positive for Covid or self-isolated.

ScotRail apologised to customers and warned that the spread of Omicron could cause further disruption.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch, warned that the Omicron wave’s peak was “far from reached” and that it could last until February.

According to the BBC, hospitalizations are expected to rise in the near future, with even a small increase putting the NHS under severe strain.

“We’re hoping Omicron won’t be as bad as it is now, so you won’t get as much.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

No Christmas Day lockdown in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon – but more restrictions could follow