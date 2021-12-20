According to No 10, Carrie Johnson attended the Downing Street cheese and wine meeting because it is “her garden.”

No. 10 says Carrie Johnson attended the Downing Street cheese and wine meeting because it is “her garden.”

According to Boris Johnson’s official spokesman, the drinks were part of a work meeting where officials were “debriefing” after a press conference on Covid.

No 10 has confirmed that Boris Johnson and officials were having a work meeting in the Downing Street garden while enjoying cheese and wine.

Mr Johnson and several officials gathered at the back of No 10 for a “debriefing” after a press conference on Covid, according to the Prime Minister’s official spokesman.

Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie, and 17 other staff members were photographed in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheeseboard on a table in front of the Prime Minister.

Mrs Johnson was present because it is “her garden,” according to the spokesman, and she is free to use it as she wishes.

“Both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have private residences on Downing Street.”

“The Prime Minister’s wife has access to the Prime Minister’s garden.”

“It’s her garden,” says the narrator.

The spokesman insisted that having a drink during the meeting was not against the rules, pointing out that it took place outside of normal working hours.

But he refused to say whether officials are always sober when making public-facing decisions.

He explained, “I think the public understands this was a photo of people discussing work after normal working hours.”

Officials were also able to ignore 2m social distancing rules because they were “at work,” where “the rules were slightly different,” according to the spokesman, who added that they “were outside.”

However, restrictions on meeting others remained in place at the time of the photo, and earlier that day, then-health secretary Matt Hancock had told the daily coronavirus briefing: “People can now spend time outdoors and exercise as often as they like – and they can meet one other person from outside their household in an outdoor, public place.”

“However, please keep a distance of two metres.”

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said the photo’s description as a work meeting “defies all sense of reasonableness.”

“Last year, the Government was partying; this year, the Government is hiding,” Ms Reeves said on Good Morning Britain.

Leadership is required.

