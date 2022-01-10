According to Novak Djokovic, a woman estranged from her brother in Australia says, “It’s one rule for them, and another for us.”

According to Novak Djokovic, a woman separated from her brother in Australia says, “It’s one rule for them and another for us.”

‘I’m not going to smash my tennis racket on the floor if there’s proof that the average tourist could get the same result.’

The result of Novak Djokovic’s appeal has been criticized by a British woman who was separated from her brother in Australia for three years due to Covid-19 restrictions, claiming that “the famous or rich should have to abide by the same rules as everyone else.”

Kate Allen, 41, from Devon, previously told me that her four-year-old daughter was a baby when she last saw her uncle.

She said, “She doesn’t recognize her own cousins.”

Despite the country’s strict rules on Covid-19 vaccines, Ms Allen said the decision to reinstate Djokovic’s visa comes “at the expense of the general public’s faith in government and the rules we abide by.”

After border force officials cancelled his entry visa and moved to deport him, the tennis World No. 1 was held for four days in a state-run hotel in Melbourne. They claimed he had attempted to enter Australia without a valid visa exemption.

Djokovic, 34, filed an appeal, claiming that he was medically exempt from the rules prohibiting entry to those who have not been fully vaccinated because he had recently contracted the virus – an exemption that the Australian government claimed did not exist.

He will now compete in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

“If there is proof that the average tourist could achieve the same result [as Djokovic], then I will not smash my tennis racket on the floor,” Ms Allen told me.

However, it appears that they are subject to one set of rules while we are subject to another.”

The Australian government admitted during a court hearing on Monday that the player was not given enough time to respond to his visa being revoked.

Djokovic’s visa could still be revoked by the country’s immigration minister, putting him at risk of deportation.

Ms Allen, who lives in Salcombe, is the youngest of four siblings, with one brother living in Australia, another in Hong Kong, and another in Cheltenham.

Worcestershire is where her parents reside.

She explained, “Covid has not been kind to our family seeing each other.”

“We’re crossing our fingers that we’ll be able to be together for my birthday.”

