According to NY deputies, a woman has been charged with animal cruelty after killing a tank full of pet fish.

Deputies in Rome, New York, arrested a woman on Friday after she was accused of pouring floor cleaner into a fish tank and killing her pet fish, according to deputies.

According to a news release issued Friday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on South James Street for a domestic dispute.

Amy Tennant, 43, of Rome, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with her partner, according to deputies.

The couple’s pet fish was the source of the domestic squabble, according to them.

Tennant became enraged during the argument and, according to deputies, poured the floor cleaner into the fish tank.

They claimed that every fish in the tank died.

Deputies said Tennant was charged with one count of animal cruelty.

