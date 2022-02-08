According to Ofqual boss Jo Saxton, GCSEs are “not to blame” for a third of students failing English and maths.

According to Ofqual chief Jo Saxton, GCSEs are “not to blame” for a third of students failing English and maths.

Dr Jo Saxton, Ofqual’s chief regulator, dismissed calls for a GCSE overhaul, saying that teenagers “need help and support today – they don’t need a new qualification in five years.”

Dr. Jo Saxton said that GCSEs helped to highlight the “uncomfortable” reality that many 16-year-olds lack the skills they need to succeed in life, and that eliminating the qualification “won’t fix the problem.”

Headteachers had accused the exam system in England of creating a “forgotten third” of state school pupils who were effectively guaranteed to fail before the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the exams were last taken in 2019, 35.6 percent of students taking GCSE English and Maths received less than a grade 4 – equivalent to the old C and considered a “standard” pass by the government.

According to the Association of School and College Leaders, this level of failure is “baked in” by a system known as “comparable outcomes,” which is used by Ofqual to ensure that the distribution of different GCSE grades remains fairly consistent from year to year.

While this was temporarily suspended during the pandemic, the government has indicated that it intends to resume it in 2023, prompting new calls for GCSE reform or abolition.

Dr. Saxton, on the other hand, defended the system, claiming that it had been “massively misrepresented.”

“What it does is ensure that getting a grade from one year to the next is neither easier nor more difficult.”

That’s a very powerful tool for fairness, and I see it as a key safeguard for young people.”

She stated that the scheme did not purposefully cause children to fail.

“Take a look at the work of young people who aren’t making it to the higher grades,” she said.

“It’s so upsetting to look at a script that generates a 2 or a 3.”

“You can’t help but wonder how this youngster has gotten to be 15 or 16 and still be struggling to read or express themselves in writing like this?”

“I don’t believe qualifications are to blame – qualifications aren’t harming people, and they aren’t being cruel.”

