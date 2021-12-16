According to Omicron UK’s deputy prime minister, 250 people are in hospital with a Covid variant, and there are no plans for more restrictions.

According to Omicron UK’s deputy prime minister, 250 people have been admitted to hospitals with a Covid variant, and no further restrictions are planned.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, has stated that the government “has no plans” to impose new restrictions before Christmas.

Dominic Raab has confirmed that 250 people in the UK have been hospitalized due to the Omicron Covid variant.

He told Sky News that the total number of hospitalizations was in the “low hundreds, 250 the last time I looked,” describing it as a “significant number.”

“But, of course, the data is constantly updated,” he added.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), ten people were confirmed to have been hospitalized with Omicron yesterday.

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that the first person in the UK to contract the new variant had died.

Despite the introduction of Plan B rules to combat the spread of Omicron, Mr Raab has stated that the government has “no plans” to impose new restrictions before Christmas.

He did not, however, rule out the possibility of new restrictions in the New Year.

He went on to say that the booster program, along with Plan B, is “where all our focus is.”

He advised people to “enjoy” Christmas while also remembering to get the Covid booster shot.

On Times Radio, the deputy prime minister said he believes the Plan B rules are sufficient for Christmas.

When asked if Christmas will be safe, Mr Raab said, “I believe it will.”

I’d like to provide that assurance.

In a way that we couldn’t do last year, I believe people can look forward to spending Christmas with their loved ones this year.”