According to one analyst, China’s virus death toll could be 17,000 percent higher than what was admitted in the Covid cover-up.

According to an analyst, China’s coronavirus death toll could be 17,000% higher than previously admitted in a shocking cover-up.

Despite having the world’s strictest lockdown, it’s thought the country’s true Covid fatality figure is around 1.7 million, rather than the 4,636 reported by Chinese authorities.

The regime, according to George Calhoun, director of the quantitative finance program at Stevens Institute of Technology, has likely recorded fewer deaths as part of a systematic data suppression effort to maintain its political image.

According to The Epoch Times, the expert claims that China’s official figures are “statistically impossible” after studying data generated by a model developed by The Economist.

Only two deaths have been officially recorded by authorities in Beijing since April 2020, when the majority of fatalities were reported in Wuhan, making China the country with the fewest Covid related deaths in the world.

“That’s not possible,” says the narrator.

Mr Calhoun told the outlet, “It’s medically impossible, statistically impossible.”

“Remember, there was no vaccine, no treatment in 2020.”

So, despite tens of thousands of cases, you had an unprotected population with zero Covid deaths.”

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 22,000 cases of Covid were reported in mainland China during that time.

However, Mr Calhoun claims that China’s official death toll is off by about 17,000 percent, based on The Economist’s model.

China has been accused of failing to report deaths before.

Previously, a Chinese professor who was expelled from the Communist Party claimed the coronavirus death toll was omitted.

Cai Xia, a former teacher at China’s prestigious Central Party School, questioned President Xi Jinping’s credibility as well as the country’s coronavirus statistics.

Those who lived in Wuhan, the virus’s original epicenter, were also concerned that the death toll was being kept hidden at the start of the pandemic.

Residents in hard-hit Wuhan estimated that 42,000 people had died as a result of the airborne bug by March 2020, compared to the state’s claim of 3,000 to 4,000.

Around 500 urns were delivered to grieving families each day, according to locals, from seven funeral homes based in the massive city in Hubei Province.

It comes as the number of Covid cases in China continues to rise.

The country is desperately clinging to its “zero tolerance” strategy, which prohibits 13 million people from leaving their homes, but new infections continue to rise.

It ended the final week of 2021 with the highest number of local cases in any seven-day period since the country’s first epidemic was eradicated nearly two decades ago…

