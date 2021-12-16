According to OpenTable, a Glasgow bar was named one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK.

According to OpenTable, a Glasgow bar has been named one of the top 100 restaurants in the UK.

In one glowing review on the booking website, the foodie favorite was described as “phenomenal” and “spot on.”

The online booking network has revealed its top picks for 2021, based on more than 960,000 reviews from diners across the country.

Buck’s Bar, a city favorite, has made the list, with 2,589 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, with dozens of diners praising the restaurant’s “incredible” menu and service.

Buck’s has locations on both Trongate and West Regent Street in the city, and is known for its buttermilk fried chicken, wings, and craft brews.

“Continually serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions,” according to OpenTable’s selection of restaurants and bars.

