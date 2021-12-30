According to police, a 14-year-old killed three people at a gas station in Texas, and his father was the getaway driver.

A 14-year-old allegedly killed three people at a Texas gas station, with his father acting as the getaway driver, according to police.

The Dallas Morning News (TNS) contributor Krista M Torralva

DALLAS — Garland police say they’ve identified the gunman who killed three teenagers at a gas station on Sunday and believe he’s armed, dangerous, and eluding capture.

Abel Elias Acosta, 14, is being sought by police.

The Dallas Morning News usually does not name juveniles accused of crimes, but in this case it is making an exception because Acosta is believed to be a danger to the public.

“Anyone with information about Abel’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately,” Garland police said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Acosta’s father was already arrested in connection with the shooting, and police said they intend to pursue a capital murder charge against him.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody by police on Monday, but he was later released after it was determined that he was not the shooter.

Three teen boys, 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia, were killed in the shooting, along with a 15-year-old cook who had just started working at the store a week before.

The identity of the 15-year-old has remained unknown.

Acosta’s father, 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr., allegedly drove him to and from the Texaco station on Sunday night, according to police.

Richard Acosta was seen inside the store on surveillance camera footage a short time before the shooting, according to police.

A white Dodge pickup pulled up in front of the store shortly before the shooting.

According to police, video footage shows the shooter exit the pickup, crouch along the store windows, open the front door, and fire at least 20 shots.

The gunman then returned to his pickup and fled, firing a.40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine.

The shooting, police say, was in retaliation for a previous dispute, but they haven’t elaborated on what that dispute was about.

The shooter’s intended target was at least one of the victims, according to Lt.

The department’s spokesman, Pedro Barineau.

Xavier and the cook were not intended targets, according to investigators.

Xavier’s family said he was in the store buying groceries and texting his girlfriend when the shooter opened fire.

Among the dozens of people present were his relatives…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.