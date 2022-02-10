According to police, a bystander was injured when 13 shots were fired in a central Pennsylvania incident.

A bystander was injured when 13 shots were fired in a central Pennsylvania incident, according to police.

According to police, an innocent bystander was the only victim in a shooting in Lancaster on Wednesday that was intended for someone else.

At 12:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Reservoir Street.

According to police, they arrived on Wednesday and discovered a man who had been injured in the shooting just moments before.

According to police, the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital and treated before being released.

The shooting was believed to be targeted, but the injured man was not the target.

According to police, the gunman fired 13 shots.

According to police, the shooting was not a random act of violence, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to police, the investigation is “ongoing and open.”

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Det.

Call 717-735-3301 and ask for Austin Krause or another detective.

INFOSURHOY has more information: