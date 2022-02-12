According to police, a SWAT officer from Philadelphia was shot in Fairhill but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.

According to police, a SWAT officer from Philadelphia was shot in Fairhill but was able to survive thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw of the Philadelphia Police Department said a Philadelphia SWAT officer was shot in the chest while serving a warrant in Fairhill on Friday afternoon.

However, the officer was outfitted in a bulletproof vest, which Outlaw believes saved his life.

According to Outlaw, the shooting occurred at 12:42 p.m. while members of the SWAT unit and gun violence task force were serving a warrant on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Someone fired at least two bullets through the wall as SWAT officers approached a third-floor door.

According to Outlaw, one of the bullets struck the SWAT officer in the chest plate of his bulletproof vest.

The alleged gunman then jumped out of a second-floor window and onto the roof.

According to Outlaw, at least one SWAT officer stationed behind the building fired a shot at the man but missed him.

Officers eventually apprehended and detained the man.

Outlaw did not say who he was or what charges he was facing.

After a brief stay at Temple University Hospital, the officer, who Outlaw did not identify, was released.

Outside the hospital, Outlaw told reporters that the incident was a troubling example of how the city’s gun violence crisis is leading to shootings at all hours of the day, regardless of who might be present.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve met with you all outside of this hospital to discuss… an officer being shot at or shot,” the commissioner said.

“It’s revolting.”

“There are too many guns on the streets of Philadelphia, too many guns in Pennsylvania,” Mayor Jim Kenney said, adding that he was grateful the officer was not hurt or worse.

“Our officers and many residents in our city are under siege by violent offenders who care less about accountability,” said John McNesby, president of the police officers’ union.

Another SWAT officer was fatally shot while attempting to serve a warrant nearly two years ago.

Capt.

In March 2020, James O’Connor IV was shot in the arm and shoulder by suspects wanted in a slaying who began firing shots through the wall of a Frankford apartment, according to police.

The shooting that took place on Wednesday was…

