According to police, a teen from Pennsylvania died after being shot in front of his school.

According to Pittsburgh police, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in front of his school on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., the shooting occurred at Oliver Citywide Academy in the 2300 block of Brighton Road, according to police.

The teen was found with at least one gunshot wound to the chest by officers.

According to police, he was shot while riding in a school bus.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he died as a result of his injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police said only the boy and the driver were inside the van.

As of Wednesday evening, police were still looking for two suspects and had not released any identifying information.

According to the district’s website, the academy is a special education center for children in grades three through twelve.

According to KDKA, the suspects approached the van during dismissal and shot the boy.

The school was placed on lockdown until 3:20 p.m. after the shooting, according to the outlet.

The students were not believed to be in danger, but the lockdown was implemented as a precaution, according to police.

