According to police, an argument in a central Pennsylvania business resulted in a shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, an argument in a central Pennsylvania business resulted in a shooting that killed one person.

Police in Lebanon are searching for the person who shot and killed a 39-year-old man on a city street early Saturday.

An argument inside a business near 7th and Willow streets preceded the shooting, which was reported at 1:14 a.m., according to police.

When the argument moved outside, it turned physical, according to police, and the suspect pulled out a handgun.

According to police, they shot and killed a 39-year-old Minersville resident before fleeing the scene in a car parked in a nearby lot.

According to police, officers discovered the 39-year-old lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lebanon County Coroner’s Office.

Although an autopsy has been scheduled, Lebanon City police have yet to identify the 39-year-old victim.

Lebanon’s second homicide in less than a month occurred Saturday.

On October 16, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Police said it happened at 3:30 p.m. on July 27 near 6th and Lehman streets.

Jaedyn Gaines, 17, has been arrested and charged with homicide and conspiracy, while Jaden Pagan, 15, is still at large.

Pagan faces charges of murder, robbery, conspiracy, and other offenses.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.