According to police, an inmate who was injured in a factory collapse in Kentucky walked out of the hospital.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Graves County Jail inmate was on work release at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when it was destroyed by a tornado this weekend.

Francisco Starks, a 44-year-old inmate, was found in the wreckage and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment, according to state police.

“He walked away from the hospital after his release,” state police said in a statement Saturday night.

Starks went missing shortly before 5 p.m., according to state police.

On Saturday night, a trooper was investigating.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Graves County Jailer George Workman said there were seven inmates working at the factory.

He said it was part of a deal between the jail and the factory to help them develop “a work ethic” and “hopefully have some funding when they get out.”

According to Workman, some of the inmates were injured but not seriously, and a deputy jailer was killed in the collapse.

“You never expect to see it, and you never want to live through it,” Workman said.

“It’s a terrible turn of events.”

According to a Facebook post from the Graves County Jail and Restricted Custody Center, all inmates at the main jail in Graves County have been evacuated and transferred to other detention facilities.

Inmates from the jail worked to get people out of the wreckage, according to Kyanna Parsons-Perez, a factory worker who broadcasted video from the scene on Facebook Live.

“Some of those inmates were working nonstop to get us out,” she explained.

“They were there to assist.”

