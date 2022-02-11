According to police, ‘at least six people’ were stabbed outside a home in Kensington, and the suspect has been apprehended.

According to Kensington police, ‘at least six people’ were stabbed outside a home, and the suspect has been apprehended.

According to police, at least six people have been stabbed in Philadelphia.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, an incident occurred outside a home in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed by police.

According to CBS3, a child was initially suspected to be among the victims, but cops quickly corrected their mistake.

One person has been apprehended, but their identity has not been revealed.

As the police investigation continues, no further information is available.

