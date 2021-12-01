According to police in Michigan, the gun used in the US attack was purchased by the teen suspect’s father.

According to police in Michigan, the gun used in the US attack was purchased by the father of the teen suspect.

Officers said the 15-year-old had practiced firing the gun and had ‘posted pictures of the target and the weapon’ online.

When a teen opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, north of Detroit, on Tuesday, Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County said the suspect’s father bought the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun used in the shooting on Friday.

He told a press conference that the suspect had practiced firing the gun and “posted pictures of the target and the weapon” online.

Investigators don’t know why the father bought the gun, he said, and they’re still trying to figure out what motivated the attack.

“The person who has the most insight and the motive is not talking,” Mr Bouchard said, referring to the unnamed suspect.

When officers confronted the teenager in a school corridor five minutes after officers were called, the suspect surrendered, according to officials.

Seven students, aged 14 to 17, remain in hospital with gunshot wounds, including a 14-year-old girl who required a ventilator following surgery.

A teacher’s shoulder was grazed.

She was admitted to the hospital for treatment but was later released.

Authorities were aware of allegations circulating on social media prior to Tuesday’s attack that a shooting threat had been made at the 1,700-student school, but the claims had not been confirmed and were still being investigated, according to Undersheriff Mike McCabe.

A petition has been started to rename the high school’s stadium after Tate Myre, a football player who was a member of the varsity team at the time.

He attempted to disarm the assailant, according to reports.

More than 39,000 people have already signed the petition.

“Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school, but a legend,” former teammate Drake Biggie said, “his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations.”

Michigan school shooting: Gun used in US attack was bought by teenage suspect’s father, say police