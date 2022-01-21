According to police, the fire that shut down the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey for 12 hours was caused by arson.

According to police, arson caused the fire that closed the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey for 12 hours.

The New Jersey State Police said Thursday that a fire that shut down the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County for more than 12 hours overnight was caused by arson.

According to state police, the fire was started Wednesday in a drainage culvert beneath the highway in Brick, near Exit 91, by “several individuals, possibly juveniles.”

“The suspects were seen running into the Evergreen Woods Park Apartment Complex, which runs parallel to the Garden State Parkway, after starting the fire in the culvert opening on the south side,” state police said in a statement.

Emergency crews were forced to close the highway in both directions after troopers responded to the fire around 5 p.m., according to authorities.

The Parkway reopened on Thursday morning.

Traffic was backed up for miles in the area from Ocean to Monmouth counties due to the hours-long closure.

Phil Murphy tweeted that he had been briefed on the fire.

Anyone with information about the arson should contact state police at 732-441-4576 or 732-441-4550, and tipsters can remain anonymous, according to state police.

