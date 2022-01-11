According to police, the man charged in the fatal Christmas fire at a relative’s home in New Jersey had previously fought with family.

Authorities say the man who started a ferocious rowhouse fire in Trenton, NJ on Christmas morning, killing two men and displacing several families, was seen near the home moments before the blaze and was involved in physical fights with his family the night before, according to detectives.

Two members of the family live in the house on Rusling Street where the fire started.

The criminal complaints filed against Trenton resident Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, who was arrested two days after the fire, were made public on Monday.

He is still being held in jail pending his trial.

In a probable cause affidavit in the case, Mercer County Homicide Detective Marc Masseroni did not specifically allege that Ordonez-Lima set the fire to kill his family.

Family members, however, said he was quarrelsome at a party the night before on Mott Street, and that he was identified on video footage gathered by detectives.

Ordonez-Lima was allegedly physical with a female relative before a male relative intervened, according to family members.

The male then punched Ordonez-Lima in the face several times, according to detectives.

Two family members returned home to their Rusling Street home following the party.

They later identified Ordonez-Lima as the man seen in front of the house on security camera footage at 2:55 a.m. on Dec.

According to the affidavit, the number of suspects is 25, according to detectives.

He sits on the front porch at 3:12 a.m., smoking or smoking a cigar.

Several times, he walks toward the front door and back to the front steps.

At 3:18 a.m., Ordonez-Lima flicks his cigarette or cigar onto the sidewalk, walks to the front door one last time for about 30 seconds, and then walks away from the house, walking toward Division Street, where he lives, according to detectives.

The security camera records flickering light from the front porch as the fire grows over the next few minutes after he leaves.

It also captures neighbors leaving their homes and hurling objects at the house in an attempt to rouse the residents.

Several people fled the homes, two of whom escaped by climbing out of second-floor windows and scampering to a first-floor roof, where they jumped to the ground.

Ordonez-Lima’s relatives managed to flee.

Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos, two men, were discovered dead…

Latest News from Infosurhoy