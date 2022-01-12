According to police, two minors were arrested following a large brawl at a McDonald’s in Dauphin County.

After a large fight broke out at a Lower Paxton Township McDonald’s on Monday evening, at least two juveniles were arrested.

Officers were dispatched to the restaurant at 4605 Jonestown Road at 5:14 p.m., according to police.

10, for rumors of a brawl.

Two juveniles were actively fighting when officers arrived, and several others were attempting to flee, according to police.

Several others attempted to intervene as Lower Paxton Township officers attempted to separate the juveniles, according to police.

Susquehanna Township and state police were dispatched to assist the LPPD in “restoring order” and apprehending the two juveniles involved in the fight, according to police.

The LPPD is investigating and has stated that anyone who “actively participated” in the fight will face criminal charges.

Anyone with video of the brawl should send it to [email protected], according to the department.

