According to President Joe Biden, the HIV/AIDS strategy must address inequity.

According to President Joe Biden, HIV/AIDS policy must address inequity.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden unveiled his new HIVAIDS strategy on Wednesday, calling for a renewed focus on vulnerable Americans, including gay and bisexual Black and Latino men, who, according to his administration, are stigmatized despite being disproportionately affected.

On the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day, the new strategy was released, declaring racism a “public health threat.”

It will serve as a guide for the administration’s policy, research, programs, and planning over the next three years.

However, Biden acknowledged that the country still has work to do to de-stigmatize HIVAIDS, noting that LGBT and racial minority groups have “borne the brunt” of the epidemic, which has claimed the lives of over 36 million people worldwide, including 700,000 Americans.

“I want to ensure that everyone in the United States knows their HIV status, that everyone with HIV receives the high-quality care and treatment they deserve, and that we end the harmful stigma associated with HIV and AIDS,” Biden said.

The new strategy claims that “structural inequities have resulted in severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable racial and ethnic health disparities over generations.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new HIV infections in the United States decreased by about 8% from 2015 to 2019, but Black and Latino communities — particularly gay and bisexual men within those communities — continue to be disproportionately affected.

Although African Americans make up only about a third of the population in the United States, they account for more than 40% of all new infections.

Although Latinos account for nearly 25% of new infections, they only make up about 18.5 percent of the US population.

Gay and bisexual men have historically been the group that has been disproportionately affected.

According to the CDC, even though they make up only 2% of the population, they account for 66% of new HIV infections. In 2019, 26 percent of new HIV infections were among Black gay and bisexual men, 23% among Latino gay and bisexual men, and 45 percent among gay and bisexual men under the age of 35.

Disparities exist among women as well.

The HIV infection rate among black women is 11 times that of white women, and…

