According to Prince Andrew’s lawyer, his sex abuse lawsuit has been settled.

According to his lawyer, the sex abuse case against Prince Andrew has been settled.

According to a court filing Tuesday, a tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, in which the prince will make a significant donation to his accuser’s charity and claims he never intended to malign her character.

In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, said that lawyers on both sides are informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and that they will request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

The judge should, in the meantime, suspend all deadlines and put the case on hold, according to the letter.

Andrew was sued by Giuffre in August.

When she was 17, the American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her while traveling with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has categorically denied Giuffre’s claims and has attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed.

“Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out-of-court settlement,” according to a statement attached to the letter by Boies.

Ms.

Giuffre’s acceptance of the settlement (the amount of which is not revealed).

“Prince Andrew intends to give Ms.

Giuffre’s charity dedicated to the rights of victims.

Prince Andrew had no intention of slandering Ms.

Giuffre’s character acknowledges that she has suffered as a long-term victim of abuse as well as as a result of unjust public attacks.

“For many years, Jeffrey Epstein was known to have trafficked a large number of young girls.

Prince Andrew expresses regret for his association with Epstein and praises Ms.

In standing up for themselves and others, Giuffre and other survivors.

“He pledges to show his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, as well as the victims,” the statement said.