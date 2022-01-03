According to psychologists, there are several reasons why we feel ‘blah’ after Christmas and New Year’s – and what we can do about it.

According to psychologists, there are several reasons why we feel ‘blah’ after Christmas and New Year – and what we can do about it.

Creating an exciting goal for January could serve as a motivator to improve your health.

Setting goals, on the other hand, isn’t enough to get rid of a bad mood.

While the holiday season can be enjoyable, many people report feeling “blah” afterward.

What is it about the holiday season that makes people feel this way?

The blah feeling is referred to as “low mood” or “languishing” by psychologists.

Low mood is frequently transient and has no identifiable cause.

Languishing is a longer-term state of depression, emptiness, and aimlessness that can last weeks or months.

It can lead to depression if it isn’t addressed.

One of the reasons people feel this way is because of their goals.

Setting and achieving goals is a basic human need.

People are motivated, excited, and happy when they are working toward a common goal.

More importantly, setting goals and seeing progress toward them can increase positive emotions like excitement, enthusiasm, and pride, which is why getting ready for Christmas can be so exciting.

Organizing gatherings, decorating your home, and planning dinner are all activities that help you achieve your goal of having a wonderful Christmas.

The problem with goals is that they leave people feeling unsatisfied when they are met.

The best way to solve this is to set a new goal.

Creating an exciting goal for January or the new year can serve as a motivator to improve your overall health.

Setting goals, on the other hand, isn’t enough to get rid of a bad mood.

You must also take care of your body.

People’s habits change dramatically: they eat, drink, and sleep more.

On average, they consume twice as much alcohol as they normally do.

Additionally, sleeping patterns change, with people sleeping on average 5% longer than usual.

These changes can all have an impact on your mood.

It is critical to establish a new, healthier routine after Christmas and New Year’s Eve to feel less blah.

Switching to a plant-based diet, for example, has been shown to improve energy levels and cognitive function (the ability to think and reason).

It also reduces inflammation, with a more pronounced and long-lasting effect than a traditional diet, such as a low-calorie or smaller-portion diet.

It can also boost your mood, which will help you get rid of that blah feeling.

