According to readers, Glasgow has some unique and lovely Christmas Eve traditions.

To get into the holiday spirit, we asked our Glasgow Live Facebook readers what their Christmas Eve traditions were, and nearly 600 people responded.

As a result, we’ve gathered a few of them to demonstrate all of the wonderful traditions that occur on December 24.

Many Scots will be looking forward to spending special time with loved ones now that Christmas Eve has arrived, especially after last year’s Covid restrictions limited the number of people who could celebrate.

People are now sharing what they like to do before the big day with their families because more traditions are being allowed to take place.

We couldn’t use them all, so we chose a few to represent what many people in Glasgow do to mark the occasion.

Dawn McMillan performs Christmas songs and dances, while Hazel Dinnen said she always took her kids to the Barras because it had a “great atmosphere” and “bargains.”

Lorraine McIntosh, like many Glaswegians, orders takeout before the big Christmas dinner on December 25.

She lights some candles, pours a glass of dram, and raises a glass to those who have passed away.

Lorraine Graham recalled taking her children to a “panto matinée performance, then onto the local Christingle service at the church, followed by a traditional Christmas dinner before all the excitement of getting everything ready for Santa’s arrival.”

“My husband insisted that Christmas Day belonged to the kids, who were allowed to eat and do whatever they wanted.

The big dinner was served the night before, because Christmas Day was spent making and playing with the boys and their toys.

“It was a wonderful time with a lot of special moments.”

Alison Loudon enjoys a “festive afternoon tea while watching the cbeebies panto on TV,” according to her.

“After that, we have cheese board for dinner and a movie for dinner in honor of my childhood where we all used to have cheeseboard at my mother’s before the watch night service,” she says.

Jim Mcconnell cracked a joke:

