According to reports, a drunken off-duty Pennsylvania cop collides with a TV reporter.

A drunken off-duty Pennsylvania cop collides with a television reporter, according to reports.

According to reports, an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer driving with his teenage son was charged with DUI after colliding with another car driven by a local news reporter.

WPXI reporter Amy Hudak was rear-ended by Tariq Jamal-Francis, 40, on Nov.

According to court documents obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 12 people were killed on December 12 in Plum.

According to the outlet, Jamal-Francis was driving under the influence and had his teenage son in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.

He drove away from the accident after it occurred.

According to the Post-Gazette, Hudak called police just before 2:45 p.m. and told investigators that the striking vehicle went up an embankment on the opposing lane’s shoulder before driving away.

Hudak recognized the vehicle as a neighbor’s, according to TribLive.

According to the Post-Gazette, officers discovered Jamal-Francis pulled over in a parking lot a quarter mile from the crash scene.

He admitted to being a passenger in the accident.

According to court documents obtained by TribLive, the teen was injured in the collision but refused treatment.

Hudak was taken to the hospital after the crash, and she told the paper that she had a cervical sprain and a concussion.

According to both outlets, Jamal-Francis admitted to drinking but refused to submit to a field sobriety test.

He agreed to a blood test for DUI at a hospital.

According to online court dockets, Jamal-Francis was charged with a general DUI, not a charge for a specific blood alcohol level, and the results of the blood test were not shown in court records.

“He did it and should not have put himself in that position and should have had his son get a ride to practice,” Jamal-Francis said in the affidavit, according to the Post-Gazette.

Jamal-Francis’ actions, according to WPXI, were “very concerning” to Hudak’s lawyer, Phil DiLucente.

According to TribLive, Jamal-Francis was off-duty at the time of the crash and is now on unpaid leave from the department.

Jamal-Francis is accused of child endangerment, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, and other charges, according to online court dockets.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]