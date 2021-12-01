According to reports, a Michigan school shooter pretended to be a sheriff and knocked on classroom doors to entice students.

According to reports, the Michigan school shooter pretended to be a sheriff and knocked on classroom doors to entice students.

According to WJBK in Detroit, the 15-year-old suspect in the school shooting in Michigan on Tuesday that killed three students and injured eight others pretended to be a law enforcement official while attempting to persuade students to leave the classrooms where they were hiding.

According to one parent, his son eventually climbed through a window to get out of the classroom where he had taken cover.

“They were impersonating sheriffs there trying to get into the door,” the parent told WJBK. “My son was barricaded under a desk, they were knocking on the door trying to get into his classroom.”

According to the story, a video that began circulating on TikTok on Tuesday afternoon appeared to show students listening to calls from outside their classroom to open the door.

According to Fox2Detroit, someone on the other side of the classroom door was heard yelling “Sheriff’s office, it’s safe to come out,” to which a student representing the group replied, “we’re not willing to take that risk right now.”

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Undersheriff Michael McCabe, three students were killed during the shooting.

According to Newsweek, the entire incident lasted about five minutes.

According to Newsweek, six of the eight people injured were in stable condition and two were undergoing surgery.

According to The Associated Press, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that investigators were still trying to figure out what motivated the shooting at Oxford High School, which is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

McCabe said he was aware of allegations circulating on social media that the roughly 1,700-student school had been threatened with a shooting before Tuesday’s attack, but he couldn’t confirm it.

Robin Redding, a parent, said her son, Treshan Bryant, is in the school’s 12th grade but stayed home on Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, she claimed he had heard threats of a shooting.

“This couldn’t possibly be random,” she reasoned.

