According to reports, an anti-vaxx father has lost custody of his children because he refused to get vaccinated.

According to reports, an anti-vaxx father has lost custody of his children due to his refusal to get vaccinated.

When you’re an anti-vaxxer in Canada, divorced from your wife, and have an immunocompromised child, how do things work out?

In the case of a New Brunswick man who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine, it means he will lose custody of his children.

The man has three children, one of whom is an immunocompromised 10-year-old daughter, according to the report, and he and his new partner have refused the vaccine.

As a result, according to multiple reports, Justice Nathalie Godbout of the Court of Queen’s Bench has ordered him to stay away from his children.

The man’s identity was not disclosed in the reports.

Godbout reportedly wrote that her decision was made “with a heavy heart,” but that the couple was “well-positioned to transmit the virus.” And, according to reports, Godbout took the time in her ruling to address some of the father’s “research” on the Pfizer vaccine, writing, “His own anecdotal research on such a highly specialized topic carries little to no weight in the overall analysis when measured against the sound medical advice of our public health offic”

“There is no contest: in the face of a highly contagious virus, current science far outweighs Mr.

F’s layman approach of waiting and seeing.”

Although the father will not be allowed to see his children in person, Godbout has granted him “generous” visiting rights via Zoom, according to reports.

Also, if he receives the vaccine, he can appeal the ruling in court.