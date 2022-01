According to reports, an Israeli delegation will visit Sudan.

According to reports, an Israeli delegation has arrived in Sudan.

Sudanese authorities have yet to respond.

JERICHO

According to Israeli media, an Israeli delegation arrived in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, on Wednesday.

According to the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the Israeli delegation’s plane landed first in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, before continuing to Khartoum.

The Israeli broadcaster did not provide any additional information.

Sudanese officials have yet to respond to the report.