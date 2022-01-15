According to reports, hostages were taken from a Texas synagogue.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man took hostages at a synagogue near Fort Worth on Saturday.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that SWAT operations were underway at Congregation Beth Israel’s address.

For a time, the services were being streamed live on the synagogue’s Facebook page, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that apparent negotiations between the alleged hostage taker and police could be heard.

During the livestream, which didn’t show what was going on inside the synagogue, the paper reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times.

“You’ve got to do something,” he said shortly before 2:00 p.m.

The feed cut out moments later. “I don’t want to see this guy die.”

According to the Star-Telegram, the man made repeated references to his sister and Islam, as well as profanities, and stated that he believed he was about to die.

It wasn’t clear whether he was armed at the time.

The number of people in the building in Colleyville, a town of about 26,000 people 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth, was unknown.