According to reports in Virginia, teenagers coughed near grocery stores to produce videos

Police warn parents to monitor their children’s activities amid the coronavirus pandemic after two teenagers appeared to be filming a product cough in a Virginia grocery store.

Harris Teeter employees immediately dumped hundreds of dollars’ worth of products and notified the police, said Lieutenant Barry A. Dufek of the Purcellville Police Department. Police informed the public about the incident last week, using CCTV footage to identify the youth involved, notify their parents, and interview them.

The teenagers admitted to approaching other patrons and coughing in their own sleeves while filming on their cell phones, police say.

“It seems like they tried to do this as a joke and prank,” said Dufek.

Officials checked the footage and found that no actual customers or products were directly spit on or coughed up. The police found that there was no criminal intent and that the youths’ identities and videos were not disclosed due to their age.

Dufek said the police contacted the Commonwealth lawyer but decided not to indict and instead focus on educating the youth and their parents about the seriousness of the situation.

The schools in Virginia are closed and there are currently 219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the state Department of Health. The department said children and teenagers have more free time due to school closings and asked parents to explain why this type of behavior is wrong.

“We continue to urge parents to continue monitoring their children’s activities, including viewing and posting on social media, and to prevent the promotion of such anxiety-causing behavior,” the department said on a Facebook post.

Dufek said this was the first such incident in Purcellville, but the police department called the video part “a worrying trend on social media across the country.” The incident is similar to a video made last year by a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelf. This video has been viewed more than 13 million times, several copycat videos have been released and several people have been arrested.

This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: Video Teenagers Coughing Near Grocery Products: Virginia Police