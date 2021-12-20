According to reports, Oreo cookies could be the answer to New York City’s rat problem.

According to reports, Oreo cookies may be the answer to New York City’s rat problem.

There is a rat problem in New York City.

Rat sightings have increased by 40% in 2021 compared to 2019.

According to reports, a high-tech rat trap, along with a special type of bait — peanut butter Oreo cookies — may be the answer to the city’s rodent infestation.

The new battery-operated rat-trap is described as a “mod-looking device about two feet tall, housed in a plain green metal box,” according to a report in The New York Times.

The Italian-made device, which “wouldn’t look out of place in the MoMA design store,” according to The New York Times, is a new development in the fight against New York’s rodent infestation.

The traps were described as “amazing” by Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who “vowed to explore deploying them across the five boroughs once he is officially leading City Hall,” according to The New York Times.

According to the Daily Mail, restaurateurs are blaming the rodent’s rise on a lack of regular trash collection and street-cleaning services during the pandemic’s staff shortages.

Rat Trap Distribution, the company that leases the device, leases it to restaurants for (dollar)250 per month, according to the news outlet.

The two-foot-tall Ekomille trap attracts rats with cookies before killing them with a safe alcohol-based substance. Peanut butter Oreo cookies are the preferred bait for the contraption.

Rodents that respond to the lure will initially be free to crawl through the device’s holes and snack as they please, according to the New York Times.

The device, however, will be activated once they “become regulars.”

A platform will drop them into a section of the contraption that contains a safe alcohol-based liquid substance, similar to a carnival booth dunk tank.

The servicing of traps — double-wrapping and disposal of the carcasses — is included in the rental costs, according to The New York Times.

The liquid substance, mostly alcohol, has vapors that “knock the rat unconscious,” according to Jim Webster, Rat Trap Distribution’s director of operations. The solution is then topped off with sunflower oil to “eliminate odor” from decomposition, according to The New York Times.

The New York Times published an article on Nov.

15 cases of leptospirosis, one of which was fatal, have been reported as of May 5, 2021…

Latest News from Infosurhoy