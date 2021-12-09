According to reports, Penn State University has chosen a president from Louisville to replace Eric Barron.

STATE COLLEGE – University trustees appear to be on the verge of naming the current president of the University of Louisville as Penn State’s 19th president.

Dr.’s appointment

Penn State’s first female and non-white president, Neeli Bendapudi, would be a watershed moment for the university.

Bendapudi was born in Vizag, India, and moved to the United States in 1994 to pursue her doctorate at the University of Kansas.

Onward State, a student-run blog at Penn State, was the first to report Bendapudi’s impending appointment, which is expected to be approved at a trustees meeting at 11 a.m. today.

According to online flight records, a plane owned by Penn State landed in Louisville on Thursday morning and is en route back to Pennsylvania, according to Louisville television station WDRB.

Bendapudi has only been at Louisville since May of this year.

According to her biography:

“She holds a doctorate in marketing from the University of Kansas and has taught marketing courses at Texas A&M University and Ohio State University.

In 2011, Bendapudi returned to Kansas as dean of the School of Business and HD Price Professor of Business.

She was named provost and executive vice chancellor of the business school in 2016.

“On April 3, 2018, Bendapudi was appointed as the University of Louisville’s 18th president, succeeding Dr.

Ramsey, James

Bendapudi is a consumer behavior expert who focuses on customers’ willingness and ability to maintain long-term relationships with companies, as well as the brands and employees who represent them.

She was previously the Huntington National Bank’s chief customer officer and was involved in business outreach through consulting and executive education programs.

Venkat Bendapudi is her spouse.

Kyle Ladd is the father of their daughter, Sirisha.

Bendapudi will take over at Penn State from Eric Barron, who announced his retirement after his current contract expired.