According to reports, rapper Blueface has been arrested in Hollywood.

According to reports, rap artist Blueface has been arrested in Hollywood.

Blueface was arrested in Hollywood just hours after news of Kodak Black’s shooting.

According to The Source, the rapper was stopped by police in Hollywood because his license plates were expired.

According to The Source, Blueface’s driver license was checked and found to be suspended, prompting a voluntary search of the vehicle, during which “officers discovered a handgun in the car’s center console.”

Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was then accused of concealing a firearm.

The rapper is perhaps best known for his remix of “Thotiana,” which charted at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019.