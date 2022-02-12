According to reports, rapper Kodak Black was shot outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party.

According to multiple reports, rapper Kodak Black was one of three people who were shot outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party on Friday night.

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was shot in the leg outside a West Hollywood bar, according to reports.

Two more victims, ages 19 and 60, were reportedly transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

According to TMZ, Kodak was outside the establishment with fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when a brawl erupted.

It was reported that before he was shot, Kodak “took a swing” at someone involved in the altercation.

Ten shots were fired, according to TMZ, and Kodak’s wound was not life threatening.

Kodak has released three studio albums: Painting Pictures in 2017, Dying to Live in 2018, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and Bill Israel in 2020.

He was born in Pompano Beach, Florida.

According to TMZ, Black arrived at Bieber’s party with “no issues whatsoever inside,” but when he stepped out onto the street around 2:30 a.m., someone attempted to jump one of his friends.

When he allegedly intervened, shots were reportedly fired.