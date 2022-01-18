According to reports, smoking marijuana will not protect you from COVID-19.

Last week, a study from Oregon State University researchers went viral.

Why? According to the research, cannabishemp compounds can keep coronavirus from infecting human cells.

Some people, however, may be perplexed by this.

COVID-19 cannot be stopped by smoking marijuana.

According to the findings, administering specific cannabis preparations in the correct dosage may help prevent COVID-19.

According to Forbes, some social media users misinterpreted the study and assumed that marijuana would kill COVID-19 or even put an end to the pandemic, but the researchers never stated this.

According to Vice, the study’s lead researcher, Richard van Breemen, the researchers wanted to see what natural products could fight COVID-19.

Breemen told Vice, “Our interest has always been in discovering natural products that have medicinal value.”

“With COVID, we thought we’d look for natural products that could prevent the virus from infecting cells or inhibiting its ability to replicate and infect other people.”

“We chose to attack the virus right where it enters the cell,” he explained.

“Antibodies attack the virus at the same point.”

Audrey Carleton, the interviewer, inquired about the connection between smoking marijuana and combating COVID-19.

“This study has made waves on the internet,” Carleton said, “and it could contribute to public perception that smoking marijuana recreationally has the same effect on COVID-19 prevention as taking an oral supplement like you describe.”

“The active compounds we’ve discovered in hemp are cannabidiolic acid, CBD-A, CBG-A, and THC-A,” Breeman said. “‘A’ stands for an acid group, a carboxylic acid — this group can be removed during treatment.”

“So, if these hemp products containing these compounds are smoked or vaped, the heat exposure could cause the chemical decomposition or conversion of CBD-A to CBD, CBG-A to CBG, and THC-A to THC.”

As a result, we would recommend taking these compounds orally rather than smoking or inhaling them through vaping,” he added.

