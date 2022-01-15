According to reports, Texas authorities are negotiating with a man who is holding people hostage at a synagogue.

SWAT operations were being conducted around the address of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, according to the local police department.

Services were livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page, with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporting that audio of “what sounded like negotiations with police” was captured.

“An angry man could be heard ranting on the livestream, at times talking about religion,” the report said.

UPDATE 11522, 2:20 PM: The incident in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road that was previously reported is still ongoing.

Please continue to avoid the area.

We’ll keep you updated on social media as well.

“You have to do something,” the same man is said to have said shortly before 2 p.m. (CT).

The feed then cut out. “I don’t want to see this guy dead.”

On Saturday afternoon, CNN reported that the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene, citing police sergeant Dara Nelson, who said the area had been evacuated.

It was unclear whether the man was armed, and the number of people in the building has yet to be determined.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

