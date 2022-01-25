According to reports, the feds are evaluating the treatment of the monkeys involved in the Pennsylvania crash.

The treatment of monkeys involved in the Pennsylvania crash is reportedly being evaluated by the federal government.

DANVILLE – According to reports, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched an investigation into the treatment of the monkeys involved in the accident near Danville on Friday.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) received notification on Monday that its request for an investigation had been approved.

Attempts to contact the USDA for confirmation were futile.

PETA’s vice president of laboratory investigations cases, Alka Chandna, wrote to USDA with a copy to Gov.

“We believe that the handling and treatment of monkeys prior to, during, and after the collision may have been in violation of the federal Animal Welfare Act and animal welfare regulations,” Tom Wolf wrote.

He urged the USDA to “take swift action” to ensure that anyone responsible for the 100 monkeys’ pain and distress is held accountable to the full extent of the law.

The following are examples of potential violations cited by Chandna:

“Feces and urine from the terrified monkeys were reportedly smeared across the highway as crates — that weren’t strapped in as required — flew from the truck,” PETA states in a statement released in conjunction with Chandna’s letter.

PETA claims that all of the monkeys were terrified and exposed to subzero temperatures without any protection or veterinary care.

The 100 cynomolgus macaques were picked up at JFK Airport in New York City after arriving from Mauritius, an island off the coast of Africa, on Friday morning.

They were on their way to a CDC-approved quarantine facility when the accident happened shortly after 3 p.m., according to spokesperson Kristen Nordlund.

She refused to reveal the location of the facility.

Game Commission Officers arrive as Pennsylvania State Troopers prepare to search for several monkeys who escaped from their crates following a crash on state Route 54 and Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., on Friday, Jan.

The year is 2022.

They were transporting 100 monkeys, and at the time of the photo, a few were on the loose.

(Photo courtesy of Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise)

When a pickup truck towing a trailer containing the primates collided with a dump truck on Route 54 near the Interstate 80 interchange, three of the primates were able to flee.