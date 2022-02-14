According to reports, the NFL knew Eminem would kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show but did not try to stop him.

According to reports, the NFL was aware that Eminem would kneel during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, but did not intervene.

Is it true that the NFL told Eminem he couldn’t take a knee during his Super Bowl LVI halftime performance on Sunday?

The NFL responded to these questions by saying, “No.”

However, as the Bengals and Rams faced off, reports surfaced that the league had told him he couldn’t kneel during his performance.

Then Eminem went out, killed his hit “Lose Yourself,” and took a knee at the end of it all in “apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick,” according to reports.

It was an odd coincidence that reports that he was told not to kneel before the game coincided with him kneeling during the performance.

However, the NFL said late Sunday night that it was aware that “Slim Shady” would take a knee during his performance and that it did not try to stop him.

“We were aware that he was going to do that because we watched every element of the show during multiple rehearsals this week,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN.