According to reports, the Steelers considered bringing in a three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

According to reports, the Steelers considered bringing in a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes included the Pittsburgh Steelers — sort of.

The Steelers made a play for Beckham on Sunday, November 14, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver had already narrowed his options to the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers when they called, so it was too late.

“The Packers offered him the veteran’s minimum, while the majority of the other offers were around a million dollars in base salary with the possibility of earning a few million dollars more with incentives,” Rapoport says.

“Offers were made by the Rams, the Chiefs, Patriots, Seahawks, Saints, and Packers.

‘

“Interestingly, when Beckham was narrowing it down, the Steelers called to make a play as well.”

Rapoport explained that by that time, he’d moved on to the finalists.

Despite the fact that the Steelers had never been linked to the veteran receiver, the news comes as no surprise.

Beckhаm was not signed until Thursday by the Rams.

It was previously reported that Steelers starting receiver Chаse Clаypool had a turf toe injury and was listed as “week-to-week.”

Not to mention the fact that the Steelers’ other starting receiver, Juju Smith-Schuster, was previously ruled out for the season due to a dislocated shoulder.

Given that he spent the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, one of the Steelers’ main rivals, Beckhаm’s move would have made headlines in Pittsburgh.

Beckhаm’s relationship with the Rams is worth three points.

He’ll get a total of $25 million in incentives, in addition to his $750,000 base salary and 500,000 signing bonus.

While it’s unclear what Pittsburgh would have offered on a potential contract, the Steelers have over 11 million in cap space (according to Spotrаc), so it’s not unreasonable to think they could have offered something similar.

00 minutes

More Steelers Information

Additional stories are currently being loaded.