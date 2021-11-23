According to reports, two four-year-old boys were killed in shootings in the Pittsburgh area.

Two 4-year-old boys were killed in shootings in the Pittsburgh area, according to reports.

According to reports, two young boys were killed in separate shootings across the Pittsburgh area on Monday.

According to KDKA, Pittsburgh police confirmed that the boy accidentally shot himself in the head.

According to TribLive, the shooting happened shortly after 8 a.m. at a home on North Negley Avenue near Black Street.

According to KDKA, the boy, identified as Ajani Lane, was able to be treated within minutes of the shooting before being transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he died as a result of his injuries.

Police identified the grandmother as being at home at the time of the shooting, according to TribLive.

On Monday, no charges were filed.

A few hours later, KDKA reported that another 4-year-old had been shot at a home in Penn Hills, this time by a 6-year-old sibling.

According to the outlet, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Prescott Drive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been made public.

Allegheny County cops are looking into it.

More information can be found at INFOSURHOY:

