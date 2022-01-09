According to research, dogs can distinguish between two different languages.

According to research, dogs can tell the difference between two languages.

Man’s best friend has repeatedly demonstrated his intelligence and empathy.

Their skill set can now include the ability to detect a foreign language.

Dogs can distinguish between two languages, according to researchers, with each tongue activating a different part of the brain.

This makes pooch brains the first non-human brains to be able to do so – and it’s possible that humans have influenced them in this way over millennia of coexistence.

Alternatively, it’s possible that dogs are just the tip of the iceberg, with many other animals possessing similar language-differentiating abilities that have yet to be discovered, according to the researchers.

Laura V Cuaya, a researcher at Budapest’s Eötvös Loránd University, was taken aback by her findings.

“I moved from Mexico to Hungary a few years ago with my dog, Kun-kun.”

I had previously only spoken to him in Spanish.

“So I was curious if Kun-kun had noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language, Hungarian,” she explained.

“We know that people notice the difference, even preverbal human infants.”

“However, it’s possible that dogs are unconcerned,” Dr Cuaya added.

They do, however, appear to be very concerned.

“It’s wonderful to know that dogs are such good listeners and that they try so hard to understand us,” said Dr. Cuaya.

Kun-kun, a border collie, and 17 other dogs were trained to lay motionless in a brain scanner while listening to Spanish and Hungarian speech excerpts from The Little Prince.

Five golden retrievers, five border collies, two Australian shepherds, one labradoodle, one cocker spaniel, and three mixed breeds were among the others.

All of the dogs had only heard one of the two languages from their owners, allowing them to compare a highly familiar language to one that was completely foreign to them.

Each language activated a different region of the brain, implying that they can distinguish between the two.

“It’s exciting because it shows that the ability to learn about a language’s regularities isn’t limited to humans.”

We still don’t know whether this ability is specific to dogs or general.

