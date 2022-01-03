According to research, it takes four months for Britons to pay off their Christmas debt.

According to research, it takes four months for Brits to pay off their Christmas debt.

Those shopping for the holidays spend nearly £740 more than they would in a normal month.

Christmas is a costly season, with people spending hundreds of dollars more than they would at other times of the year.

But how much of this is spent under duress, and how do we pay for the holidays?

Lowell, a debt management company, did a deep dive into average Christmas spending, looking at the biggest money pressures and how people are funding their celebrations in comparison to 2020.

According to the study, the average shopper goes into debt for £439 during the holiday season and takes four months to pay it off.

Over one-fifth (22%) of people feel pressured to spend more than they can afford on stocking stuffers and special gifts.

People also feel pressured to buy large, expensive items (14%) and to keep up with social media’s up-and-coming trends (10%), according to the study.

The Financial Stresses of the British

% of British people

overspending by purchasing more than is required

twenty-two percent

There is a lot of pressure to buy big, expensive things.

14%

Purchasing more high-end labels

13%

Pressure from social media to keep up with the latest trends

10%

Lowell compared how people funded Christmas this year to how they funded it in 2020 after the lockdown.

Although fewer people used credit cards this year (17 percent vs. 26 percent in 2020), there was an expected increase in the use of other tools.

Partly due to the fact that some of the purchases were less likely to be funded by savings.

‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment schemes saw a 39 percent increase in 2021.

Investing in Christmas

% of Britons in 2021

% of British people in 2020

Investing

4%

48%

Money to spend

a third of

50%

Using a Credit Card

seventeen percent

2%

Christmas Pre-Purchase Schemes (Christmas Catalogues with Monthly Payments)

5%

7 Percentage

Financing

6%

by 5%

“At Lowell, we would never want to see any of our customers getting deeper into debt,” said John Pears, UK CEO of debt management firm Lowell.

We would advise consumers to think twice before using credit or other short-term options that could have a negative impact on their financial health if not managed properly.”

