According to research, LEGO bricks that have been retired are a better investment than gold.

According to research, discontinued LEGOs are a better investment than gold.

They appear to be a good investment as well as a pain to walk on.

Some discontinued LEGO sets are now worth more than gold, according to a new study.

According to the New York Post, a study conducted by a group of researchers at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics discovered that retired LEGO sets appreciate in value over time, giving them not only a “high collectible value” but also the ability to appreciate more than stocks or even gold.

When you add in the fact that the price of LEGOs isn’t usually affected by the stock market, you’ve got a set of blocks that can shape your investment portfolio just as well as your child’s imagination.

“Such iconic toys with diminishing supply over time and high collectible values appear to yield high returns on the secondary market,” the study, which was published on Science Direct, explains.

“In the sample period 1987-2015, LEGO investments outperformed large stocks, bonds, gold, and alternative investments, yielding an average return of at least 11% (8 percent in real time).”

However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you’re suddenly looking through your old toy box with renewed interest: according to ZME Science, the value of LEGOs is determined by how well they’re kept and whether or not they’ve been opened.

In other words, unless you have an unopened box of LEGOs that are no longer sold, those blocks are worthless.

Let’s hope these LEGOs are worth more than Beanie Babies.